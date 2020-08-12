William Barry Voelker William Barry Voelker, 72, Lenexa, Kansas, passed away at his home on August 7, 2020. Bill was born in Kansas City, Missouri and graduated from Southwest High School in 1966. Bill's next decision was to join the Army Reserve serving in the 325th General Hospital as a Sgt. 1st class Psychiatric Ward Master from 1967-1980. During the same time, he attended UMKC where he received a BS in Psychology. While at college, Bill met the love of his life, Linda Kaye Thompson. Next, he began his career at Chicago Title as a commercial real estate examiner. At this time in his life, he and Linda had 2 children: Barry Scott Voelker and Amy Elizabeth Voelker-Thomas. Bill was considered by others to be a true prayer warrior. During his time attending Church of the Resurrection, he served on the prayer team often praying for some of the most challenging life circumstances. Bill was also a true local sports fan. Bill loved his Chiefs, Royals, and Jayhawks. Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda, son Barry, daughter-in-law Bridget, son-in-law Anthony, and granddaughter, Kathryn. In addition, siblings: Cindy, Brad, and Carol, many nieces and nephews, and cousins were a part of his extended family. Bill is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Marjorie Voelker and his daughter Amy. Finally, Bill loved his cat Charles Dickens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in William Voelker's name to The Parkinson Foundation of the Heartland 8900 State Line Rd #320 Leawood, KS 66206. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private gathering. To leave fond memories and condolences for the family, visit www.johnsoncountychapel.com