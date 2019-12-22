|
|
Reverend William Bernard Dale The Rev. William B, "Bill" Dale passed from this earthly experience to a new dimension in living on December 4, 2019 in Lee's Summit, MO, surrounded by his loved ones. A memorial service will be held in the Fillmore Chapel in Unity Village at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Bill was born November 5, 1935 in Alvarado, Texas to Sybil Pope and Bernard Dale. Bill served in the United States Army, attended the University of Texas and Southern Methodist University, where he graduated with a business degree in accounting. Bill's professional career led him to Corpus Christi, TX, where he met and married his wife of 50 years, the Rev. Marge Dale. They merged two families and, together, raised eight children. In 1971, Bill put aside a promising business career to answer the call to ministry. He entered the Unity seminary and was graduated and ordained in 1975. He served for the next 28 years on the executive staff at Unity's world headquarters in Unity Village. Bill enjoyed traveling and bird hunting, but his true love was books. He was an avid reader and spent many hours reading. He especially enjoyed historical biographies. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a son and two grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, two sons, one daughter; four step-children, 21 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Unity at the Lake Church in Sunrise Beach, MO or to a local no-kill animal sanctuary.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019