William Boyd Larmer William Boyd Larmer, 68, of Stilwell, Kansas, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Bill was born in Maryville, Missouri, and raised on a farm started by his grandfather in Burlington Junction, Missouri, that continues to operate today. He always credited his time on the farm as being one of the most important foundations of his life for hard work and responsibility. Bill attended high school in Maryville, Missouri, and went on to the University of Oklahoma and Northwest Missouri State University where he received a B.S. in Chemistry. He graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Pharmacy in 1975 with a RPh, and then worked for the multi-national pharmaceutical company Roche Labs. Driven by his desire to help those less fortunate, Bill traveled extensively in Africa for Roche, but his true passion was in finance. Starting in 1979 from a small office with an old metal desk, he rose to become a leading independent Registered Investment Advisor, joyfully serving individuals, professional athletes, pharmacists, doctors and business owners throughout the country. Bill enjoyed meeting new people and would remember very detailed information about them many years later. Bill never forgot his pharmacy background and maintained his pharmacy license until several years ago. He credited his pharmacy training with being exacting and detailed in his work. He was a serving Trustee of the UMKC Pharmacy Foundation where he received the Alumni Achievement Award for "Boldly Seizing Opportunity" in recognition of his service to the pharmacy school and its students. Bill's passion was mentoring students and helping them achieve their highest potential. He was a football enthusiast, a history buff and a great story teller. Because of his oversized sense of humor, he was known to some of his friends as "Wild Bill." He was a man of great character, often reflecting, "I've had a great life." He made a difference in the world and will be sorely missed. Bill is survived by his wife of 34 years, Gail Larmer; his brother-in-law, Mark Pickering and wife, Mari; and his beloved dog, Casey. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Savage; father, Boyd Larmer; and brother, Jeff Larmer. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 13 at Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 West 47th Street, Kansas City, Missouri. Visitation will be 10:00am to 11:00am. Celebration of Life at 11:00 am. Thank you for being a part of Bill's life. Donations can be made to The Pharmacy Foundation, UMKC Health Sciences Building, 2464 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64108, 816-235-1609.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019