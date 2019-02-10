|
William Bruce Ege William Bruce Ege, of Merriam, KS, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the age of 93. William was the loving father of William (Lien) Ege, of Longview, TX, Susan (Jim) Scott, of Overland Park, KS, and Stephen (Christine) Ege, of Kingwood, TX; beloved grandfather of 7, and great-grandfather of 4. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma J. Ege. William proudly served in the United States Army, during WWII, and retired as purchasing manager, from Colgate-Pamolive. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation, to the staff at Stratford Commons, Overland Park Regional Hospital, and Olathe Hospice House, for their excellent care and compassion. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 10, 2019