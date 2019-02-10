Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
(913) 451-1860
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ege
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Bruce Ege

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Bruce Ege Obituary
William Bruce Ege William Bruce Ege, of Merriam, KS, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the age of 93. William was the loving father of William (Lien) Ege, of Longview, TX, Susan (Jim) Scott, of Overland Park, KS, and Stephen (Christine) Ege, of Kingwood, TX; beloved grandfather of 7, and great-grandfather of 4. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma J. Ege. William proudly served in the United States Army, during WWII, and retired as purchasing manager, from Colgate-Pamolive. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation, to the staff at Stratford Commons, Overland Park Regional Hospital, and Olathe Hospice House, for their excellent care and compassion. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
Download Now