We will always treasure the memories of our special trip to Hawaii on the occasion of Bill and Lois' 55th Wedding Anniversary. It was a week of balmy weather, ocean views, beach walks, beautiful accommodations, wonderful food, and a special Hawaiian ceremony just for the two of them.

Our love is sent to his wonderful family, and we will all miss his calm and peaceful demeanor. Royle and Suzanne



