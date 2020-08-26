1/2
William Calvin Iiams
1934 - 2020
William Calvin Iiams William, 86, of Kansas City, MO died Sunday, August 23, 2020 with his beloved wife of 63 years by his side. The son of Orville and Florence Iiams, William was born on July 4, 1934 in Warrensburg, MO where he spent his childhood through his early adult years. William started working for Safeway Grocery Stores at the age of 16 sacking groceries. William remained with Safeway over the years and worked his way into an Assistant Manager. After 37 years of employment William retired with Safeway. William served in the US Army and attended basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was permanently stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia for the remainder of his active service. While serving he was a heavy equipment operator. William met Dixie Rae Hunter at a skating rink in Warrensburg and courted his future wife for a year. They spent their time skating, attending drive-in movies and dining at Peterson's drive in restaurant. William asked for Dixie's hand in marriage and the pair were married March 2nd, 1957 at the Enon Baptist Church by Harold (Pete) Beard. In 1959 William and Dixie welcomed their son William Scott and moved to Kansas City, MO. William and Dixie were devoted members of the Baptist ministry. In their early years they were members at Ruskin Heights and in the later Gracepoint Baptist Church. Together William and Dixie were very involved and had a passion for visiting senior citizen members of the church who were unable to attend service. This act of service for others continued until their own health did not allow such visits. William enjoyed watching sports, playing cards, particularly pitch, and keeping up with the stock market on a daily basis. William was known for his pool billiard skills and always had a good joke to tell. He is survived by his wife Dixie Iiams of Kansas City, MO, son, Scott Iiams of Kansas City, MO and sister Helen Parsons and brother Jack Iiams. William will be fondly remembered by his two grandchildren, Carolyn (Joe) and Jason; and two great grandchildren, Matthew and Nell all from Kansas City, MO. He is preceded in death by his Father, Orville Iiams; Mother, Florence (Hunter) Iiams and brother's Tommy Iiams and Roger Iiams. Visitation: Thur., August 27 from 5:30 7:00pm. Funeral Service: Fri., Aug. 28 at 2:00pm at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Kansas City, MO. Graveside service to follow at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.floralhillsfuneralhome.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
AUG
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
8163531218
