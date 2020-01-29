Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Resources
More Obituaries for William Horton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Carman "Bill" Horton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Carman "Bill" Horton Obituary
William "Bill " Carman Horton William C. "Bill" Horton, 82, of Overland Park, KS passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Garden Terrace of Overland Park. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee. A celebration of Bill's life will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests memorial contribution be made to the Overland Park Christian Church Food Pantry, 7600 W. 75th Street, Overland Park, KS, 66204. Bill was born May 27, 1937 to the late James and Zelma Horton in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1956. After graduation, Bill served briefly in the U.S. Army before becoming a Railroad Machinist for BNSF, formerly Santa Fe. Bill worked for BNSF for 42 years before retiring. On September 19, 1959 Bill married Aletha Faye Kilmer in Junction City, Kansas. She preceded him in death on August 3, 2019. He was a member of the Overland Park Christian Church and the Ben Hur Masonic Lodge. Bill was also an active member of the Kansas City Live Steamers and assisted with building the facilities and track at Wyandotte County Lake. He is also preceded in death by a brother James Horton. Bill is survived by his sons, Mark Horton and wife Tanya; Daniel Horton; five grandchildren, Dimitri Horton, Niko Horton; Anya Horton; Alexander Horton and Abigail Horton. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -