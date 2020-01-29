|
|
William "Bill " Carman Horton William C. "Bill" Horton, 82, of Overland Park, KS passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Garden Terrace of Overland Park. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee. A celebration of Bill's life will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests memorial contribution be made to the Overland Park Christian Church Food Pantry, 7600 W. 75th Street, Overland Park, KS, 66204. Bill was born May 27, 1937 to the late James and Zelma Horton in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1956. After graduation, Bill served briefly in the U.S. Army before becoming a Railroad Machinist for BNSF, formerly Santa Fe. Bill worked for BNSF for 42 years before retiring. On September 19, 1959 Bill married Aletha Faye Kilmer in Junction City, Kansas. She preceded him in death on August 3, 2019. He was a member of the Overland Park Christian Church and the Ben Hur Masonic Lodge. Bill was also an active member of the Kansas City Live Steamers and assisted with building the facilities and track at Wyandotte County Lake. He is also preceded in death by a brother James Horton. Bill is survived by his sons, Mark Horton and wife Tanya; Daniel Horton; five grandchildren, Dimitri Horton, Niko Horton; Anya Horton; Alexander Horton and Abigail Horton. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020