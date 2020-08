Or Copy this URL to Share

William Todd Castro 57, passed away Aug. 23, 2020. Graveside services: Aug. 28, 10am, Veteran's Memorial Patio, Fairview Cem., Coffeyville, KS. Book signing: Aug. 27, noon to 6pm at Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel.



