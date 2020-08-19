William "Bill" Charles Groth Jr. William "Bill" Charles Groth, Jr., 68, died Mon., Aug. 10 after a 31-year battle with Parkinson's disease. Bill is survived by wife Jean (Miller), son Sam, daughter-in-law Alex Herron, granddaughter Zali, daughter Jenna, and Jenna's partner Nevin Godfrey. Born in White Plains, NY, his family moved to Pennington, NJ when he was a child. He graduated from Hopewell Valley Central High School (1970), Ramapo College (1973) with a degree in environmental studies, and received his MBA in 1993 from Rockhurst University. Family was of greatest importance to Bill. He stayed close with his sisters Bobbie (Barbara) Groth [Don Lawson]and Charlie (Susan Charles) Groth and his brothers Dan [Norene Hargis] and John [Ranelle Petrucelli] Groth and their families. He and Bobbie co-authored an annotated documentary biography of his great-great grandfather Ephraim Nute, Jr., an abolitionist Unitarian minister in Lawrence, Kansas. Bill was an Eagle Scout, as were his father and brothers, and he led a troop of Boy Scouts and taught canoeing at scout camp. He was also a Big in the Big Brothers/Big Sisters organization, and he volunteered at Santa Fe Trail Elementary where Sam and Jenna attended. He staffed the hotline for the Lyme Association of Kansas City for several years. An avid contra dancer, Bill met his wife Jean at a dance in New Jersey in 1986. They married in 1987 and immediately moved to Kansas where Bill worked as Manager of Special Projects for Knight Ridder Financial. Bill was a loyal friend, keeping close with loved ones despite time and distance. As a child he gained local renown in pigeon racing and later took up motorcycling. Bill, Jean and daughter Jenna joined River and Prairie Storyweavers, where they enjoyed telling stories at many cultural events. The Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church, Bill's community for many years, will conduct a memorial service on Zoom on August 23, 2020 at 3:00 pm Central Time.



