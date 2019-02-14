Resources More Obituaries for William Condon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Condon Sr.

Obituary Flowers William Joseph "Bill" Condon, Sr. William Joseph "Bill" Condon, Sr., 93, Prairie Village, KS, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Brookdale Skilled Nursing Center. Visitation will be from 12 noon-1 p.m. Saturday, February 16 at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, with the Funeral Mass starting at 1 p.m. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Society of St. Edmund, 1 Winooski Park, Box 270, Colchester, VT 05439. Bill was born March 23, 1925, in the Bronx, NY. and had served in the Army Air Corp during World War II. In 1955 Bill was ordained a Catholic priest for the Society of St. Edmund. In 1969 he left the priesthood and moved to Chicago where he worked for the Dept. of Human Services for the City of Chicago. During this time in Chicago he married Marcella L. Coyne and they were blessed with a son, Bill, Jr. In 2009 Bill and Marcella moved to Prairie Village and are member's of Cure of Ars. Bill was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert and John Condon and Thelma Breen. Bill is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marcella, son and his wife, Bill and Shannon and 2 grandchildren, Kiley and Quinn. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes (913) 438-6444)



