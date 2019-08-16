|
William "Bill" Conway William "Bill" Conway, 89, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 AM Monday, August 19, at Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Avenue, Kansas City, KS. Burial in Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the VA Medical Center Leavenworth. Bill was born January 17, 1930, in St. Louis, MO. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Army. He retired as a meat cutter from Ball's Price Chopper. He was also a Deputy Sheriff for Wyandotte County and members of the Masonic Lodge, Abdallah Shrine, American Legion Post 327. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of over 40 years, Ann Marie Conway, two children Marylou Conway, Anthony Conway, a grandson and a great grandson. He is survived by his 6 children Margaret O'Connor, Jack Conway, Billy Conway, Rose Stratso, Belinda Seller, Cindy Hinton, a step son, many grandchildren and many more great grandchildren. He is also survived by his beautiful puppy dog Daisy. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 16, 2019