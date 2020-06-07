William D. Trotta William D. Trotta, 98, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. Born in Manhattan, New York, on February 7, 1922, William (Bill) was the son of the late Dominick and Maria (Galella) Trotta. He grew up in Corona, Queens, New York, and moved to Utica, New York, in 1948. He married Theresa Salerno, his wife of 71 years, in Utica, New York, on February 19, 1949. Bill served in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II. He was employed at Griffiss AFB, Rome, New York, until he moved to Overland Park, Kansas, in 1970, to continue his career in the civil service at Richards-Gebaur AFB where he retired in 1979. He subsequently was employed by Johnson County in Olathe, Kansas, until his retirement in 1987. Bill will be missed by his beloved wife Theresa, his children: daughter Denise and son-in-law Charles Lamb of Overland Park, Kansas, son Brian and daughter-in-law Cheryl of Lenexa, Kansas, son Mark and daughter-in-law Marci of Durham, North Carolina, and his six loving grandchildren and their spouses: Charles Lamb Jr., William Lamb, Nicholas Trotta, Abbey Trotta, Elizabeth Trotta, Rose Tillis. Bill was predeceased by his brothers Frank, Matthew, and Gerard Trotta, and his sisters Philomena Graziano, Rose Trotta, Theresa Fasano, and Josephine Winoker. Bill was a natural engineer and loved to build things for his friends and family. He was a caring friend to everyone he met, and his happiest moments were spent with his wife and family. He has left them with wonderful, enduring memories. A private funeral will be held on June 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences and full obituary at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.