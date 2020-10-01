William David Stagner
September 28, 2020
Independence, Missouri - William David Stagner, 63, passed away on September 28, 2020, in Independence, MO. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, from 6-8pm, with funeral at 10am Saturday, October 3, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. He will be laid to rest in Antioch Cemetery in Holt, MO.
David, as he was known, was born on February 9, 1957, in Sumter, South Carolina, the son of William Elijah Stagner and Mable Frances Shields Stagner. He grew up in the Kansas City area and graduated from Washington High School. He then served in the US Army and was honorably medically discharged.
David's sister introduced him to her friend Denise Vickery. David had to summon all of his charm for Denise to take interest, but his persistence paid off! They married on November 17, 1978. David worked in several roles, including driving a dump truck and laying asphalt for Mo-Kan Asphalt & Construction, Clay County, MO, and the city of Liberty.
David enjoyed the many trips to Florida to reconnect with his family. Holidays, particularly Christmas and Father's Day, were important to him because it meant that he got to have his grandchildren & great-grandchildren together. He was a huge fan of wrestling and the Kansas City Chiefs. He had a quick wit and a unique sense of humor and was so deeply loved.
David is survived by his wife Denise; his children & their spouses Chasity Lee Walker (Benjamin), Brandy Al-Asmar (Sam), Kelli Bales (Andrew), and David Stagner (Constance); 19 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren with one on the way; brother-in-law Mike Vickery; and two half-brothers Roy Stagner of Long Island, NY and John White of Warsaw, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Mable Stagner; sister Linda Kay Mize; and infant sister Cynthia Stagner.
