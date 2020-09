Or Copy this URL to Share

William E Miller 73, 11 months, and 4 days, passed away Sept. 16, 2020. Funeral services: 10 A.M., Sept. 20, Bethel Mennonite Church, near Millville. Visitation: Sept. 19, 2-4 p.m., and from 6-8 P.M.



