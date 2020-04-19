|
|
William E. Racer William (Bill) Eugene Racer, Ed.D., passed away on April 14, 2020, in Lee's Summit, MO. He was born to Herschel F. and Alice (Taylor) Racer on September 20, 1942, in Kansas City and was raised in Clinton, MO, where early on, he learned to play piano and organ. Earning degrees in music, organ, and literacy education, Bill was a church organist for 55 years and a school and college educator for 43 years, mainly in the Kansas City and Wichita areas. Mourning him are his wife Jan Mullinix, M.D.; sons Tim (Sara) Racer, Brent (Erin) Racer, Bill Akin, Jay (Ashley) Mullinix, and Jon Mullinix; daughter Holly (Art) Valdivia; and sisters Phyllis Racer and Mary Alice Lyon. He was very proud of eleven grandchildren: Quin, Abbey, Eli, and Charlotte Racer; William, Michael, Salvador, and Isabella Valdivia; and Jenna, Brianna, and Gavin Mullinix. In addition, he is survived by cousins Susan Taylor and Linda Taylor (Gordon) Gregory, a niece Cary Lyon (Stephen) Chelladurai, the Paul and Kay Greene family, and other extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life and an interment of his cremains in Clinton's Englewood Cemetery will be scheduled for a later date. Donations in Bill's memory are appreciated to Lumicare Hospice, 220 NW R.D. Mize Rd, Suite 101, Blue Springs, MO 64014 or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S Market St., Wichita, KS 67202. Condolences may be sent to: Family of Dr. William Racer, c/o 166 Roosevelt Ridge, Lee's Summit, MO 64081.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020