William E. Robinson William E. Robinson, 95, Kansas City, KS, died Friday, May 15, 2020. Mr. Robinson was born November 22, 1924, in Kansas City, KS. He worked for Colgate-Palmolive for many years. He was married to his loving wife Virginia for 68 years. William was a proud World War II Navy veteran and had a great love for his country and family. Survivors include his daughter Peggy Ann (Tom) Boren, 2 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchidren. Private family services will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery. Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.