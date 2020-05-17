William E. Robinson
William E. Robinson William E. Robinson, 95, Kansas City, KS, died Friday, May 15, 2020. Mr. Robinson was born November 22, 1924, in Kansas City, KS. He worked for Colgate-Palmolive for many years. He was married to his loving wife Virginia for 68 years. William was a proud World War II Navy veteran and had a great love for his country and family. Survivors include his daughter Peggy Ann (Tom) Boren, 2 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchidren. Private family services will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery. Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory.


Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
