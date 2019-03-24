Kansas City Star Obituaries
William Taylor
William "Bill" E. Taylor William E. "Bill" Taylor, age 91, of Gladstone, MO passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Bill was married to his high school sweetheart, Marion Taylor, for 70+ years. He served in the Navy Seabees in WWII and was employed with Burlington Trading Post/Burlington Carpet for almost 50 years. Bill was a lifetime member of the Avondale United Methodist Church.Bill is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Marianne Taylor.He is survived by his wife, Marion Taylor, his daughter, Merilee Taylor, 6 nieces and nephews, 11 great nieces and nephews, and 15 great-great nieces and nephews plus 1 more due in May.A visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00am on Monday, March 25, 2019, with a memorial service beginning at 10:00am both at Avondale United Methodist Church; burial to follow at White Chapel Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Avondale United Methodist Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2019
