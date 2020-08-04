1/
William Earl Lackey
William Earl Lackey William Earl "Monk" Lackey, 77, South Carthage, TN passed away July 14, 2020 at his home. A private inurnment with military honors took place at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, TN on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. He was a US Army veteran. He was from Tennessee, relocated to Independence, MO with his former wife and mother of his children Rosalie Markley of Blue Springs, MO whom he is survived by. Mr. Lackey returned to his home state where he built a home until his final days. Mr. Lackey is also survived by two sisters, Bessie (Robert) Davis of Lebanon, TN, Vivian Lackey, one brother, Robert Lackey of Lebanon, TN, his children, Renea Lackey of the home, William Earl Lackey, Jr. of MO, Brian Lackey (Tobi) of MO, and William Joseph Lackey (Amy) of FL, a stepdaughter, Dana Robinson of TN, his grandchildren, Jacob Culver, Cheyenne Robinson, Lucas Bogle, Daniel Lewis, Michael Pruitt, Will Lackey, Ray Lackey, Rebecca Kirk, Alexis Mershon, Katelin Mershon, Brian Lackey, Jr., Tyler Lackey, and many great-grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his parents Emma and Earl Thomas Lackey, a son, Thomas Earl Lackey and a granddaughter, Sammy Lackey.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2020.
