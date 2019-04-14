William Earl "Bill" Reno III William Earl "Bill" Reno III, 72 died, April 8, 2019 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. He was born July 29, 1946 in Kansas City, Missouri the son of William Earl and Emma Ruth (Stumpff ) Reno. Bill attended public schools in Johnson County. Bill was a Johnson county resident most of his life. He loved telling people that he went from Kindergarten through High school on Mission Road. And he would show you! After graduating from Shawnee Mission East High School he found his life long passion - The University of Kansas. He was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity and received a Bachelors degree in accounting. He remained an Alumni and had a passion for all things "KU" his entire life. He was employed by Kansas Heavy Construction, LLC as an Estimator, retiring in late 2018. His work was his "hobby" - he enjoyed it so much. We were so grateful to Tom Giefer and Chris Gratton. They were so kind and understanding for the past five years while Bill was battling cancer. He was a walking trivia library of facts about Baseball, Football, and politics. He was known for his quick wit and brilliant memory. He had such a friendly disposition and never met a stranger. He made friends where ever he went. He was a great fan of music, preferring tunes from the 60's. The greatest loves of his life were his 3 Grandchildren, Sophia, Wyatt, and Ellis, followed closely by his four children, Christopher, Joshua, Melissa, and Nicki. Time spent in their presence was his greatest pleasure. All survived him as well as his wife, Patricia, whom he married on January 31st, 1981. Bill is also survived by 2 brothers, Tim Reno and David Breames and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, he would be thankful for donations to either the KU Alumni Association or to .



