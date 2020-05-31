William 'Bill' Earl Rodgers William 'Bill' Earl Rodgers, Jr. was born on August 16, 1930 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He passed away of natural causes at his home surrounded by family on May 23, 2020 in Raytown, Missouri. Bill is survived by his wife Sandra Rodgers, his sisters June Judd, Evelyn Sidoran, Arline Alton and Darlene Quick, brother Robert Rogers, his daughters Amy Mooren and Inge Traub(Ron) and sons Heinz Rodgers(Susan) and Hans Rodgers(Pam), his grandchildren Olivia Murray(Tony), Derek Rodgers(Heather) and Heidi Carter(Zack) and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father William Earl Rodgers Sr., mother Celia Mae Petersen, his wife of 54 years Edith Luise (Ambrosius) Rodgers, his brothers Richard 'Fred' Ritch Jr. and Paul Peterson, twin sister Dores Rodgers, and grandsons Jason Allinder and William Mooren. Bill retired from the U.S. Navy as Petty Officer First Class (1947-1967) and was a decorated Korean War Veteran. Bill also retired from Menorah Medical Center as a Bio-Medical Engineering Supervisor. Bill truly believed in church and community and was a longtime member of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church. He was active in Veterans of Foreign Wars, Fleet Reserve, American Legion. He was a 33* Master Mason, extensively involved in Scottish Rite and York Rite, Ararat Shrine, DeMolay Knights Legion of Honor. He also served with Disabled American Veterans and Shepherd's Center and active with Korean War Veterans Association Inc. Bill had the opportunity to visit Washington D.C. on an Honor Flight in 2018 and was recognized by Combat Vets Association in 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to America's VetDogs, 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787 or vetdog.org. Graveside services will be June 6th at 1:00pm. See mtmoriah.net to add a memory for the family.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.