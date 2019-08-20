Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Masters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Earnest Masters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Earnest Masters Obituary
William Earnest Masters William Earnest Masters, 92 entered eternal rest August 13, 2019. Predeceased by his mother Elsie Lee Manes Masters, sister Clara Bell (James) Maroney, niece, Susan Maroney Moore and his beloved dog Peaches. He leaves his wife of 67 years, Carmaleta Jean. Children Dana (Jerry) Dwyer; Billy (Rhonda) Masters, Nancy (David Jones) Brewton, grandsons Brock H Masters, Ryan & Kyle Brewton. Niece, Patricia Roberts of California. His Ginko tree Services will be: Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 11:00am State of MO Veterans Commission 20109 Business Highway 13, Higginsville Mo 64037
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.