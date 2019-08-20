|
William Earnest Masters William Earnest Masters, 92 entered eternal rest August 13, 2019. Predeceased by his mother Elsie Lee Manes Masters, sister Clara Bell (James) Maroney, niece, Susan Maroney Moore and his beloved dog Peaches. He leaves his wife of 67 years, Carmaleta Jean. Children Dana (Jerry) Dwyer; Billy (Rhonda) Masters, Nancy (David Jones) Brewton, grandsons Brock H Masters, Ryan & Kyle Brewton. Niece, Patricia Roberts of California. His Ginko tree Services will be: Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 11:00am State of MO Veterans Commission 20109 Business Highway 13, Higginsville Mo 64037
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 20, 2019