William Edgar D'Souza


1932 - 2020
William Edgar D'Souza Obituary
William Edgar D'Souza It is with great sadness that the family of William Edgar D'Souza announces his passing on April 15, 2020 in Olathe, KS at the age of 87. Willie was born on Dec. 9, 1932. He was raised in Byculla, India. He settled in Mumbai, India where he married and started a family. Willie eventually immigrated to Olathe, KS in 1999 to be close to his children. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years Yvonne (nee Pereira), his sons Russell (Diane), Darren (Melody) and Randolph (Sharon) and his treasured grandchildren Bianca, Capri, Nicholas, Nathan, Brianna and Savannah. Waiting to welcome him were his parents Condorceth & Felismina, his sisters Lyra (Oliver), Alice (Teddy), Ida (Florence) and his brothers Sonny (Theresa) and Freddy. KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020
