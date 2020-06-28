William Eugene Copple
William Eugene Copple William Eugene Copple, 89 of Roeland Park, KS passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2020, surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5500 Woodson, Mission, KS on Wednesday, July 1. Visitation from 9:30am to 10:00am. Burial will follow at Mount Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
