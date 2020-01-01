|
|
William F. Crouse William Franklin Crouse, 98, a lifelong Liberty resident, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. Bill was born February 18, 1921, in Clay County, MO, the eldest of five children of T. Martin and Willie (Davis) Crouse. A brother, Robert Crouse, and sister, Helen Townsend, preceded him in death. Bill served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific during World War II. On September 30, 1951, he was united in marriage to Mabel N. McMillian. They were married 50-plus years until her death in 2002. Bill was a charter member of South Liberty Baptist Church. His career spanned more than three decades at the Liberty Post Office when he retired as Postmaster in 1983. Following retirement, Bill enjoyed working in his garden, going to the Farmer's Market and spending time with the Garden Club. Survivors include four daughters, Rebecca Kempf, Deborah Crouse, Judy Lyman (James) and Nancy Spring (Jim); son, Richard Crouse (Angelia); Lynne Crouse, wife of Bill's late son, Tom Crouse; grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, Crystal, Skye, Jacob, Kari, Daniel, Eric, Jennifer, Justine, Jared, Emily, Paul, Troy, and several great grandchildren. Bill also leaves a sister, Betty Ruth Clevenger; brother, David Crouse; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by a service with military honors celebrating Bill's life at 11:30 am, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at South Liberty Baptist Church, 650 East Ruth Ewing Road, Liberty. Interment at a later date in Fairview Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the . You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020