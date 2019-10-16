Home

William F. Gill, III, William F. Gill, III, "Billy", 80, of Overland Park, KS passed away October 11, 2019. He was born April 15, 1939 in Webb City, MO to Louise and Wm F. Gill, Jr. A memorial service will be held in the Wesley Chapel-Building C (south side) at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe, Leawood, KS on Sat. Oct 19 at 10:00 am with reception following. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, his best friend and brother-in-law Ron Claiborne and his niece Anne Louise Claiborne. He is survived by his sister Elaine Claiborne of OPKS and his nephew Ron Claiborne of Tinton Falls, NJ. A talented woodworker, Billy spent hours creating items which he enjoyed sharing with all. He had a gift of making friends easily and with joy. He loved his SWHS friends, his Delta Gamma ladies, his COR buddies, his neighbors, John Wayne and dogs. He loved his birthday parties, Jayhawks and anyone who would discuss his belt buckles with him. He was especially close to his many cousins and he touched countless lives. We're profoundly grateful for having Billy's gentle spirit in our lives. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a or to KC Hospice and Palliative Care, 12000 Wornall, KCMO 64145. Special thanks to their staff for their tender care.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 16, 2019
