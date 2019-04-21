William F. O'Neill William F. O'Neill, age 84 Overland Park passed away on April 17, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 8311 W. 93rd St, Overland Park at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday 23 April, 2019. Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday 24 April at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be at Holy Cross from 6-8 p.m. on Monday. A Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. Bill was born in August 1934 in Shelbyville, Illinois and lived all but 11 years of his life in the Kansas City Area. He graduated from Lillis High School and then Rockhurst University. He served 3 years in the Navy after graduating from Officer Candidate School. He met his wife of 59 years while serving in Syracuse, New York. After a 30-year career in Insurance and Banking, Bill enjoyed over 20 years in several positions at Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park. Baseball was Bill's lifelong passion and he prized the opportunity to attend the 1959 All-Star Game, George Brett's induction into the Hall of Fame, and visits to every Major League Baseball Park. Bill is survived by his wife Sharon, daughters Maureen and Eileen, sons Michael and Brian as well as his sister Mary. He and Sharon have 7 grandchildren. Bill's Catholic faith was a vital part of his life and he was active in several church activities including the Knights of Columbus, youth religious education, and Eucharistic ministry. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the food pantry at Catholic Charities. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.

