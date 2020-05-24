William Francis James William Francis James, 82, of Prairie Village, Kansas, passed away May 15, 2020. He was born on January 17, 1938 in San Antonio, TX. Bill graduated from Southwest High School in 1956. He was an accomplished Marimba player. He graduated from KU in 1960 and was a proud member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Bill utilized his business degree first working in the family business; EMCO. Then he accomplished his dream of opening a hardware store, Waldo Hardware. Bill was known for his ability to fix ANYTHING! He was an accomplished salesman, gardener and cook. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret A. James, and his second wife, Judith B. (Jaso) James. Bill is survived by his children, Sherri L. James, of Shawnee, KS, Lori A. Tempel (Kevin) of DeSoto, KS, and Rusty James of Princeton, KS; grandchildren, Kaitlyn C. Mitchell (Jeff), of Overland Park, KS, James A. Farrell of Overland Park, KS, and Caleb James of Princeton, KS; great-grandchild, Penelope A. Mitchell; and brother, George Russell James, of Lincoln CA. Funeral Graveside Services will be held 11:00am, Saturday, June 6, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Rd. KCMO.