William Francis James
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Francis James William Francis James, 82, of Prairie Village, Kansas, passed away May 15, 2020. He was born on January 17, 1938 in San Antonio, TX. Bill graduated from Southwest High School in 1956. He was an accomplished Marimba player. He graduated from KU in 1960 and was a proud member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Bill utilized his business degree first working in the family business; EMCO. Then he accomplished his dream of opening a hardware store, Waldo Hardware. Bill was known for his ability to fix ANYTHING! He was an accomplished salesman, gardener and cook. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret A. James, and his second wife, Judith B. (Jaso) James. Bill is survived by his children, Sherri L. James, of Shawnee, KS, Lori A. Tempel (Kevin) of DeSoto, KS, and Rusty James of Princeton, KS; grandchildren, Kaitlyn C. Mitchell (Jeff), of Overland Park, KS, James A. Farrell of Overland Park, KS, and Caleb James of Princeton, KS; great-grandchild, Penelope A. Mitchell; and brother, George Russell James, of Lincoln CA. Funeral Graveside Services will be held 11:00am, Saturday, June 6, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Rd. KCMO.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved