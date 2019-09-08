|
William Francis "Bill" Leonard William Francis "Bill" Leonard, 53, of Greeley, CO passed away suddenly August 29, 2019. He was born April 8, 1966 in Kansas City, KS to James E. and Connie A. (Lipovitz) Leonard. He grew up in the Kansas City area and graduated in 1984 from Truman High School in Independence, MO. He is survived by his wife Larrai; three sons; a daughter; two grandchildren and one on the way; his mother, Connie Leonard of Raytown, MO; sister Therese (John) Knotts of Kansas City, MO; brother, Richard (Rachel) Leonard of Grain Valley, MO. Life Celebration will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Adamson Life Celebration Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at AdamsonCares.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019