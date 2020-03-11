|
William Frank Johnson William Frank Johnson (Bill) of Eureka Springs, AR, formerly of Columbia, MO, and Kansas City, MO, passed away March 1, 2020 at the age of 72. Bill was born August 11, 1947 in Evanston, IL to Robert W. and Ruth C. Johnson, both of whom preceded him in death. He grew up in Wilmette, IL, attended Wilmette public schools, New Trier Township High School in Winnetka IL, Southern Illinois University, and The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. During his time at New Trier, Bill made lasting friendships that carried him through all of his adulthood. One of Bill's passions at New Trier was participating in musical theater productions. He was a natural performer. Bill always had a soft spot for "critters" (his word). His pets have included a chameleon he stowed away on a train ride home from a family vacation; a baby squirrel he rescued, bottle fed, and raised; snakes, lizards, and several cats over the years, including a legally owned ocelot, when he lived in Old Town Chicago. He was an intrinsically kind and gentle man with a big heart. Bill had an unparalleled imagination and creative mind. He channeled his artistic skills and passions into his vocation in the construction industry and became known as an excellent cabinet and trim carpenter. Throughout his life, he gifted many with his handmade artistry. Over the past few years, Bill made his home in Eureka Springs to be near a group of like-minded, creative people, and to enjoy the natural beauty of the Arkansas Ozarks. Photography became a hobby. He also enjoyed having a small vegetable garden on the balcony of his apartment. Bill made and maintained many friendships throughout his lifetime. He will be fondly remembered by them, and lovingly missed by his siblings Barbara Spalding of Bartlett, TN, Stephen Johnson (Kandy) of Fayetteville, AR, Marilyn Woods (Nate Anderson) of Kansas City, MO, and many nieces and nephews. Bill's strong faith in God sustained him through the health problems he experienced in recent years. The family will honor his wishes and have a private memorial at a future date. We believe that Bill would appreciate donations be made in his memory to Good Shepherd Humane Society, P.O. Box 285, Eureka Springs, AR 72632. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2020.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 11, 2020