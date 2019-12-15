|
|
William G. Fairchild William G. Fairchild Sr., 93, passed away December 1, 2019. He served in the Navy in WWII aboard the U.S.S. Arkansas. https://youtu.be/eWcHQiJAUw4 He worked as a carman on the D&H Railroad for over 30 years. He served in various union positions and was then elected to the Office of General Vice-President then was elected President of the Brotherhood Railway Carmen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice (Davis) Fairchild and eldest daughter Lynn (Fairchild) Hansen. He is survived by his wife Neota (Finkboner) Smith Fairchild and children Marcia (Smith) Sherman, William Fairchild Jr., Karen (Smith) McRoberts, Deborah (Fairchild) Allman, 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A private family gathering is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas City Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019