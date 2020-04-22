Home

William G. Swanson William G. Swanson, 91, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on April 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nadine Swanson, and daughter, Diane Dickson. He is survived by his children, Patti (Bill) Geckles, Bill (Vicky) Swanson, Karen (Dave) Gregory, David (Katy) Swanson; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held when we are all able to come together again. Online condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleyhoge.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 22, 2020
