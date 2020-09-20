1/
William G. Turpin
1924 - 2020
William G. Turpin William G. Turpin, 96 passed away on September 16, 2020. He was born in Kansas in 1924. He was one of eight children born to Balious and Irene Turpin. He was survived by two children, Donna Sue Harris (Garry) and Gary A. Turpin, two Grandchildren, Penny D. Maxwell (Delbert) and Cassidy Lynn Brannon (Tim), four Great Grandchildren, Kinsley Jo Brannon and Hudson Timothy Brannon and Cheyenne Dawn Maxwell and Dakota Lee Maxwell, and two brothers Donald Turpin (Rosie) and Dennis Turpin and many nieces and nephews and other family members. Private family viewing will be on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 11:00am at Mary Butler Meyers Funeral Home, 6300 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas and Graveside Service at 12:30pm at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the American Heart Association and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Please visit www.marybutlermeyers.com .

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Viewing
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
SEP
22
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
9133343366
