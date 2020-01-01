|
William Gallas William Gallas, 100, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Bethesda, Maryland. William was the son of the late Ruth and Harry Gallas and husband of Esther. He leaves behind his daughter, Janet (Howard) Steinhardt; son, Alan (Donna) Gallas; brother, Sherman Gallas; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. William was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, Missouri and served his country in the United States Army during World War II. William had an extensive career running Consolidated Waste Material Company and Sheffield Auto Parts. He was a life-long member of Kehilath Israel Synagogue and the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City. He was President of the Ward Parkway Estates Homeowners Association, President of Ciechanowiec Relief Society and a Mason. William will be dearly missed but will live in the hearts of his many family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO. Interment will be at Kehilath Israel Blue Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America www.jwv.org or a . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020