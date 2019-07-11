William Garstang "Bill" Parrott III And now, from the What It's Worth Department: William "Bill" Garstang Parrott, III : born January 26, 1957 encountered a fatal exception OE on June 10, 2019 at 39.0698612, -94.3782573. Diagnostics indicate multiple software failures as the root cause. While his hardware has been decommissioned, his love for telling stories ensured that his software will live on through his surviving relatives. He is survived by his children, William (Rebecca) Parrott IV, Jennifer (Randy) Abernathy, and Kristin (John) Baker; his mother, Peggy Parrott; his grandchildren, Kensley Nazelrod, Dylan Plunkett, JJ Baker, Bradley Van Fleet, Isabelle Van Fleet, Luke Baker, Mikayla Baker, and William "Billy" Parrott, V; as well as his siblings, Delyn Drake, Diane Spook, Pamela Waugh and David Parrott. The final release of Bill's application code has been uploaded to the cloud and re-purposed to run in an infinite loop with the application of his father, William "WG" Parrott, Jr, who preceded him in death. A private service will be held in Estes Park, CO for family to celebrate his life. And now you know... the rest of the story. Good Night.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 11, 2019