William Gary Madson William Gary Madson, 76, of Independence, MO, went home to the Lord on June 7, 2020 a day after celebrating his birthday with family. Gary was surrounded by loved ones who sang hymns, prayed and read Scripture as he passed away. Gary was born on D-Day, June 6, 1944, and grew up in Spencer, Iowa, the son of Bill and Berniece Madson. Upon moving to Independence, he began his lifetime career at GM. Gary loved stamp collecting, being at the lake, and was an avid fisherman. Gary was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Donna (Smith) Madson, two daughters Melissa (Brad) Scott and Amy Parks, two step-sons Eric (Lori) Sclesky and Wayne (Amy) Sclesky, grandchildren Alex & Hannah Scott, James Parks, Makayla & Ashley Sclesky and Zayden Sclesky, sister Barbara Ann Madson (Jerry) Bjornstad. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.