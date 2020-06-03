William Glynn Robison Sr. Glynn Robison, 82, of KCK passed away on May 30. Glynn was born the son of William and Lizzie Robison on October 9, 1937 in Athens, Alabama. He is preceded in death by 10 brothers, 4 sisters and 2 grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Robison; son, Glynn Robison, Jr.; daughters, Lizzie Robison, Linda (Richard) Fernandez, Naomi (Mark) Rusk, Sandra (Tom) Kerns and Denise Robison; sister, Roberta Hamilton; 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Burial at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 3, 2020.