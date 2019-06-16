William "Bill" Francis Goeckel William Goeckel departed this world on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Linden Woods Village, Gladstone, Missouri, surrounded by his family. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, rosary at 10:50 am and funeral at 11:00 am on June 19, 2019 at St James Catholic Church, 309 S. Steward Rd., Liberty, MO 64068. A graveside service will be on June 20, 2019 at St. John's Cemetery, Hanover, KS at 11:00 am where he will be laid to rest next to his Son, Danny. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be sent to The Gene and Barbara Burnett Burn Center at The University of Kansas Health System, Kansas City, KS or Midwest Transplant Network, Mission, KS. Bill was born August, 18, 1939 in Hanover, KS, the son of William A. Goeckel and Anna L. (Jedlicka) Goeckel. He grew up in Hanover, Kansas and graduated from Hanover High School in 1957. Bill and Nancy grew up together in Hanover and became good friends who loved to have fun. A relationship began as they were the two kids in that small town, known to be the ornery couple. They were united in marriage on July 15, 1959. Bill farmed the land in Hanover, but soon realized that he needed to provide for his growing family of four and moved to Kansas City, MO. Bill started working for Trans World Airlines on May, 22, 1967. Bill and Nancy moved to Liberty, MO in February, 1969 where they made their home in Wilshire for 46 years. Bill "Goose" retired from TWA in January 1996 after he suffered a stroke in the fall of 1994. After retirement Bill spent his days taking care of St. James Catholic Church grounds on his John Deere tractor. Bill always said he was mowing his way to heaven. He would also make sure to attend his 4:00 pm board meetings at Legends, The Pub House and Conrad's with the members of the "A" table. Bill was preceded in death by his parents William and Anna Goeckel, son, Daniel T Goeckel and grandson, Jason D Gwin. He leaves behind wife, Nancy L Goeckel, daughters, Debra Gwin (David), Donna Barnes, and Kim Jones (John): grandchildren, Justin Gwin (Keegan), Emelia Woodring (Dylan), Brittany and Brett Barnes, Megan and Matthew Jones (Cassie); great grandchildren, Kaelin, Jaci, Keltin Gwin , Bentlee, Jaxson Barnes, Kalynn Godsey, Ellie and Carver Jones; sisters, Eleanor Zarybnicky and Mary Ann Klecan, as well as numerous nieces, nephews other family members and countless friends.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019