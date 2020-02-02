|
William H. Copher A beloved member of our family. Passed away on January 29, 2020, at the age of 91. He was a 60 year resident of Prairie Village, KS. He was born August 7, 1928 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO and spent his first 6 years in Troy, MO. The family moved from Troy to Jefferson City, MO. Bill was a Jefferson City Jay, competing on the football and swimming teams. A strong University of Missouri Tiger, he graduated in 1950. He was a Captain in the United States Marine Corp Parris Island, Camp Lajeune, and a graduate of Quantico. One of his fondest memories from growing up, were several summers when he would return to Troy for 2 weeks, to visit his Uncle Albert and Aunt Maude Kuhne. He enjoyed delivering milk and ice by horse drawn wagon and doing other chores at Kuhne Brothers Mercantile. They were an important influence on his life. Bill began his career in sales at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, MO. That is where he would meet Dorothy Johnson and they were married in 1955. He went on to spend most of his career as a residential realtor. Bill and Dot enjoyed traveling to many parts of the world. Bill's favorite destination, were trips to Africa, to see the many interesting sights and wildlife. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lorene Copher, and his older brother Ralph. Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years Dorothy, and his younger brother Bob of Jefferson City, MO. His children: Bill Copher of Overland Park, KS, Carolyn Simpson (Jay) of Mission Hills, KS, and Bob Copher (Beth) of Watersound, FL. Three granddaughters: Kristin, Meg, and Lauren, three grandsons: Brian, Kevin, and Jack. Two great-granddaughters: Madeline and Emilia. Private family services will be held at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel with entombment in Johnson County Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020