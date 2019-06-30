|
William H. Muder William H. Muder, 90, of Olathe, KS, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Visitation will be 5-6:30 PM with the Funeral Liturgy starting at 6:30 PM Monday, July 1, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 3024 N. 53rd Kansas City, KS 66104. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Christ the King Catholic Church or Catholic Charities Hospice. Bill was born August 17, 1928, in Kansas City, KS. He was an electrician and a member of IBEW #124. Bill is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jackie (Reiling) Muder, six children: Michael (CeCe) Muder, Mark (Lynn) Muder, Marie (Lewis) Balmilero, Matthew (Beverly) Muder, Martha (Michael) Tady, Marty (DeAnna) Muder, 20 grandchildren and 15 1/2 great grandchildren. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on June 30, 2019