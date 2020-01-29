|
|
William "Bill" Hadel William "Bill" Hadel of Leawood, Kansas passed away peacefully on January 26 at the age of 89. A lifetime native of the Kansas City area, Bill attended Rockhurst High School, The University of Kansas and served two years in the army during the Korean war. Bill was a real estate broker for 55 years starting as a sales associate with Kroh Brothers in 1955, later becoming sales manager for Kroh-Moffitt Development Company. In 1984 Bill became a sales manager for J. C. Nichols Company. He was a past president of Multiple Listing Service, a Realtor Emeritus, and a member of the Kansas Realtors Honor Society. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Julia Hadel, his first wife Terese Nicholson Hadel, sons William J. Hadel, and Richard J. Hadel, and daughter, Mary Beth Hadel Giles. Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Barbara, his children John Hadel, Teresa Keegan, Julie Hendrickson (Matt), Andrea Hadel Shigouri (Nick), Garreth Hippe (Toland) and Morgan Hippe (Lindsey). 18 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, his sister, Judy Reichmeier and brother, Fr. Richard Hadel, SJ. Services will be held at the Church of the Nativity, 3800 West 119th St. Leawood, KS 66209 on Friday, January 31 with visitation beginning at 9:30 am followed by mass of the Christian burial at 11:00 am. Interment of ashes will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Jesuit Missions.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020