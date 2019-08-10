Kansas City Star Obituaries
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
William Nigro
More Obituaries for William Nigro
William H."Bill" Nigro

William H."Bill" Nigro Obituary
William H."Bill"Nigro William Henry "Bill" Nigro, born on November 26, 1943, passed away on August 8, 2019. Bill was from Kansas City, MO. Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Bill had worked in the vending industry for most of his life where he was very generous with his products. He was a diehard Chiefs fan and season ticket holder for over 50 years. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Lena; and his two brothers, Michael Thomas and Anthony. Bill is survived by his wife, Antoinette, of 55 years; along with his children, Lena (Mike) Brull, Phyllis (Ron) Laffoon, Michael (Cathy) Nigro, Anita Nigro and Kathy Cameron; his brother, Richard "Grubby" Nigro; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; and closest longtime friends Sal Bonsignore and Bob Kimrey. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 10, 2019
