William H. Moffett William Henry "Bill" Moffet, 89, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away April 16, 2020, at his home. He was born June 18, 1930, in Lake City, KS, the son of Delmer Moffet and Freda (Wilson) Moffet. Bill served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 until 1952, was a 50-plus year member of Jarcho-Schroeder American Legion Post 61 and an honorary member of the U.S. Navy Submarine Holland Club. He was an over-the-road truck driver Consolidated Freightways for 31 years, a member of Teamsters' Local 41, and proud to have three million clocked miles of safe driving during his career. Bill was a member of Alpha Masonic Lodge #659, Scottish Rite Bodies Valley of Lincoln, NE, Ararat Shrine Temple and Northland Shrine Club. Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Joyce Moffet; son, Donald Moffet; grandson, William Jackson Moffet; daughter, Lisa Powell; and siblings, James, Virginia and Robert. Survivors include children, William Moffet Jr., Wesley Moffet, Julie Cole (Randy), Greg Powell and Lynne Finch (Terry); twelve grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; siblings, Ronald, Donna, Judy, Donald and Betty; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Due to current circumstances, a Masonic service and military honors will be held at a later date at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ararat Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, MO 64129. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 23, 2020