William H."Bill"Nigro William Henry "Bill" Nigro, born on November 26, 1943, passed away on August 8, 2019. Bill was from Kansas City, MO. Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Bill had worked in the vending industry for most of his life where he was very generous with his products. He was a diehard Chiefs fan and season ticket holder for over 50 years. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Lena; and his two brothers, Michael Thomas and Anthony. Bill is survived by his wife, Antoinette, of 55 years; along with his children, Lena (Mike) Brull, Phyllis (Ron) Laffoon, Michael (Cathy) Nigro, Anita Nigro and Kathy Cameron; his brother, Richard "Grubby" Nigro; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; and closest longtime friends Sal Bonsignore and Bob Kimrey. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 10, 2019