|
|
William Hirth Barr William Hirth Barr, 93, peacefully passed away in his sleep on January 18, 2020. Bill was born on March 5, 1926 in Saline County, Missouri. He was raised on the family farm with his six siblings. He was the fourth son of Robert and Amelia Barr. Bill left home to serve in the U.S. Navy during WW II. After discharge, he continued his education at Chillicothe Business College where he met his beloved wife, Willa D. Michael. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage for over 60 years. Bill began his career as an accountant at Sears then built a successful insurance agency with State Farm where he worked for over forty years. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Amelia Barr, wife, Willa D. Barr, son Clifford L. Barr, brothers, Robert, John, David and sister Anna Margaret. He is survived by sister Mary Alice Nicholson and brother Kenneth Barr, his children Kent (Amy) Barr and Michele (David) Robison. In addition he is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He spent his life dedicated to his family and friends. He was kind, generous, and had a quick wit. Bill enjoyed numerous hobbies including square dancing, traveling, woodworking, and music. He was a devout Catholic throughout his life. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at The Gardens at Barry Road where Bill happily resided for the last 10 years. Visitation will be at Mount Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO. from 6-8 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Funeral will be at Saint Peter's Catholic Church, 701 E. Meyer Blvd, KCMO at 10 AM on Friday, January 24, 2020. Burial will follow funeral at Mount Moriah Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 22, 2020