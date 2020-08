Or Copy this URL to Share

William "Bill" Howard Shippey 80, of Leavenworth, passed Aug. 11, 2020. Visit 6 to 8 p.m. Tues, Aug. 18, 2020, at the R.L. Leintz FH. A funeral at 10 a.m. Wed, at the FH. Burial will follow at Leavenworth National Cem.



