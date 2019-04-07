Kansas City Star Obituaries
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
William "Bill" Hunter William "Bill" Hunter, 71, of Overland Park, Kan., died Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Medical Center. Born September 3, 1947, in Kansas City, Kan., he was the son of the late Willis S. and Gayle Hunter. Bill had a respected 18-year career in the pressroom of the Kansas City Star, from which he retired in 2016. He was an avid reader, gardener, movie-goer and epicure and enjoyed traveling with his wife. He is survived by his loving wife Rose, of Overland Park, Kan.; his sister Janet Hartsock, of Lawrence, Kan.; his nephews Eric Hartsock of Stevensville, Md. and Andrew Hartsock of Lawrence, Kan.; and close friends. Services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019
