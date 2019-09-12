|
|
William I. Davis Lt. Col. William I. Davis, 98, USAF Retired, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away peacefully on Sept. 6th. He will be missed by his wife Betty Jo, his son Guy Davis and his wife Peggy, daughter Gale Davis, son Clark Davis and his wife Jaye. The grandchildren are Tony Davis, Tracey Hess, Jeff Dietrich, Shelly Lack, Tyler Davis and Tara Meyer. He is also survived by 9 great grandchildren. A celebration of life is scheduled for September 17th at 2 pm. It will be held at the Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park. After the service a reception will be held at Silvercrest at College View. Silvercrest is located at 13600 W110th Terrace in Lenexa. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Patriot Features on their website: patriotfeatures.org or The Commemorative Air Force at kcghostsquadron.org. Bill was born in Topeka, Kansas on March 17th 1921 to Guy and Juanita Davis. He graduated from Topeka High in 1939 and entered the Army Air Corps during WWII. After flight training in California and Arizona he was stationed in England and became a decorated P-51 pilot. He became Topeka's first ace and as the war wound down he returned to his hometown and enrolled and later graduated from Washburn University. He married Betty Jo Everly in 1947 and would have celebrated 72 years with her on Sept. 9th. In 1960 the family moved to Overland Park. He worked for Diebold, Inc. and Peterson Business Systems. He is sorely missed by his family and those who knew him.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 12, 2019