Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bopp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. "Bill" Bopp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. "Bill" Bopp Obituary
William J. "Bill" Bopp William J. "Bill" Bopp, 92, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. The Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, KCK. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the Rosary being prayed at 9:45 a.m. Entombment in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the or the . Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now