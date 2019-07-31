|
William J. "Bill" Bopp William J. "Bill" Bopp, 92, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. The Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, KCK. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the Rosary being prayed at 9:45 a.m. Entombment in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the or the . Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019